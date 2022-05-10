Here's how DeVito told the SNL star what he thought of the comedian's work.

Bobby Moynihan says Danny DeVito once 'attacked' him over Saturday Night Live impression: 'I made it!'

As a player on Saturday Night Live, you have to be up for anything, including impressions of big-name celebrities like Danny DeVito — and dealing with their reactions to it.

While visiting former SNL colleague Seth Meyers on his late night show, Bobby Moynihan shared a story about being "attacked" by DeVito after impersonating the famous actor.

Bobby Moynihan as Danny DeVito Bobby Moynihan and Danny DeVito | Credit: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Moynihan did an impression of the actor twice during his time on the cast of the NBC sketch show: once during a Nov. 21, 2015 episode where he parodied DeVito in a Star Wars audition and again during another episode that same season for a Nespresso parody. Although he couldn't remember which sketch his story occurred after, he does remember the incident pretty clearly.

"Right after I played him on the show — that night, directly after the show, I had two of my buddies Mike and Rob, from high school with me. And I get them to the party and we pull up to the party and it's the coolest," Moynihan explains. "And I walk past a car and get, like, yanked."

Moynihan said his first thought was that he was being assaulted. Nope — it was DeVito, who yelled "You think it's funny playing me?!" The Always Sunny in Philadelphia star was only kidding about his anger though, adding "I love ya, kid."

Moynihan, for his part, called the exchange one of his greatest moments. "I just got attacked by Danny DeVito in front of my high school buddies! I made it!" he told Meyers.

We have to agree — in addition to being an all-time great, DeVito is in a special category of SNL hosts who are members of the distinguished Five-Timer Club, having hosted the show five or more times. We should all aspire to Danny DeVito playfully yelling at us and then saying he loves us.

Bobby Moynihan as Danny DeVito Bobby Moynihan as Danny DeVito in SNL's Nespresso skit. | Credit: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Watch the video above and hear Moynihan talking about his "attack" by DeVito around the 5:45 minute mark.

