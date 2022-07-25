The actress looks back at that nerve-racking day in EW's exclusive first listen of her appearance on Office alum Brian Baumgartner's podcast, Off the Beat.

Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel's first kiss occurred in front of a live studio audience.

Fishel, who portrayed Topanga Lawrence in the classic 1993 sitcom and 2014 spin-off Girl Meets World, recalls the moment in an episode of The Office alum Brian Baumgartner's podcast Off the Beat: It was with costar Ben Savage, filmed for a memorable scene in season 1's "Cory's Alternative Friends" episode, wherein Topanga smooches Cory (Savage) against a locker.

In EW's exclusive first listen of the episode out Tuesday (above), Fishel remembers the nervousness surrounding the scene. "Not only had I never kissed anybody before, but I had certainly never kissed anybody in front of a live studio audience that's also housing my grandparents and parents," she tells Baumgartner. "Like, everyone is there."

"We didn't rehearse the actual kiss throughout the week because we were 12 and I don't think anyone felt real comfortable with like, 'Yeah, just all day today, you guys are just going to kiss against this locker for as many times as we're going to rehearse it,'" Fishel continues. The producers wanted that "nervous energy," Fishel explains, adding that she was convinced she would pee her pants once filming day rolled around. "I was so nervous," she says.

BOY MEETS WORLD - "Cory's Alternative Friends" - Airdate: October 15, 1993 DANIELLE FISHEL;BEN SAVAGE Danielle Fishel and Ben Savage in 'Boy Meets World' | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Savage previously shared similar sentiments, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2018 that he harbored the same nervous energy. "That was my first ever TV kiss, and I was very nervous, because we did that scene in front of a live audience," he said. "I was nervous! Pretty girl, tons of people watching, there's a locker. I didn't know what to do. But it was fine, it was fine."

Fishel's anecdote is just the type of Hollywoodisms found in Off the Beat. Baumgartner, beloved for his role as accountant (and homemade chili enthusiast) Kevin Malone in The Office, welcomes celebrity guests to take pop culture fanatics deeper (that's what she said) into the inner workings of Hollywood, divulging stories about favorite on-set moments, never-before-shared stories, and reflections on some of their most iconic roles.

Jon Hamm, Alyson Hannigan, and, of course, Office alums Creed Bratton, Oscar Nunez, and Catherine Tate have been among the guests on Off the Beat, which borrows a bit from Baumgartner's popular podcast, The Office Deep Dive. "I was really enjoying the conversations and the format that we created," Baumgartner tells EW, "and so the idea was always to keep it going. For me really, it's about examining those off the beat moments."

BOY MEETS WORLD - "Graduation" - Airdate: May 15, 1998. BEN SAVAGE;DANIELLE FISHEL Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel in the 'Boy Meets World' finale | Credit: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"We've got people who are going to talk about Emmy wins and Emmy nominations and Super Bowl titles and Hall of Fame careers, but I wanted to focus on those moments that helped shape these people into who they are today or into their successful careers," Baumgartner continues. "I've just been loving it so much. And the wide range of people that I can talk to now, it's just been really, really fun for me."

With Fishel, "I wasn't a child star," he muses. "I didn't go through the experience of being on a big television show and being uber famous when I was 12, like she did, so I really wanted to focus that conversation on things that I don't know about — her journey and how that is different and her sort of life experience. She's handled it so, so well."

New episodes of Off the Beat drop weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Tune into the July 26 episode for more from Baumgartner's wide-ranging interview with Fishel.