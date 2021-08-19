Daniel Radcliffe only attempted the 'baby version' of voguing for that wild shirtless performance

"The less context people have on that clip, the better," the Harry Potter star joked about the outrageous scene from Miracle Workers.

If you loved Daniel Radcliffe's sexy dance on the latest episode of the TBS anthology Miracle Workers, you'll be happy to know that Radcliffe shares your joy.

While visiting CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Radcliffe called the day of shooting the saucy, provocative number "insane and incredibly fun," though he also admitted that making the dance look easy didn't come very easy.

"I'm not someone who grew up dancing but if you give me choreography and time, I can learn it," Radcliffe admitted, praising his choreographer. "Voguing had specifically been asked for by the writers, you'll have to ask them why, and they specifically brought in a voguing specialist called Tomás Matos and he sent me all these videos. He taught me the baby version of it, because I can't do one percent of what he does."

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail 304- Daniel Radcliffe Daniel Radcliffe is doing the most in this dance from TBS' "Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail." | Credit: Tyler Golden/TBS

Radcliffe shouldn't sell himself short, though. Earlier this month, Miracle Workers showrunners Daniel Mirk and Robert Padnick told EW that they didn't even have to convince Radcliffe to consider the stunt, saying, "Daniel was excited about the idea of the dance sequence as soon as we pitched it to him. He developed the dance with a choreographer and practiced it extensively on his own time, and obviously his hard work paid off because the routine is amazing."

The attention-grabbing scene appeared in the most recent episode of Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail, where Reverend Brown (Radcliffe) has been traveling west with Benny the Teen (Steve Buscemi) and prairie wife Prudence Aberdeen (Geraldine Viswanathan). After being told he should "loosen up," Radcliffe's character drinks some snake oil that contributes to him acting a little more wild than he (or anyone in the bar with him) expects, leading him to take the stage for a rendition of "She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain" complete with sequins and some booty shaking.

"The less context people have on that clip, the better," Radcliffe joked to Colbert when he showed the scene during Radcliffe's interview. Of course, Colbert — being all of us — wanted to know if Radcliffe had any plans to perform the dance outside of the Miracle Workers set. Unfortunately, Radcliffe wasn't too hopeful.

"It's one of those moments that will live in my memory of set and on screen," said the actor with a laugh. "I don't think I can pull those moves off not wearing that outfit."

Watch the interview below.