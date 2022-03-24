"I now just have to admit that I'm unironically enjoying it."

Daniel Radcliffe has learned to embrace his love of reality TV.

The actor opened up about his passion for the recently renewed Netflix series Love Is Blind and ABC's The Bachelor during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, where he also shunned the concept of "guilty pleasures."

"I don't really believe in guilty pleasures," The Lost City star said. "At one time I would have referred to my love of reality TV and The Bachelor as a 'guilty pleasure,' but I now just have to admit that I'm unironically enjoying it."

While he didn't tune into Clayton Echard's recent season 26 due to his press schedule, Radcliffe said, "I hear it was mental, the end anyway." He then listed Love Is Blind as another one of his favorites, noting that his girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, introduced him to both dating shows.

"Erin got me into it initially, but now I have to own the fact that I'm also like, 'Hey, you wanna put on Love Is Blind?'" Radcliffe quipped.

Radcliffe's status as devout Bachelor Nation enthusiast is well documented. He appeared as a guest on the Bachelor in Paradise recap podcast Love to See It alongside Darke in September, vigorously dissecting a week 7 episode of the seasonal summertime spin-off.

"I can't think of another three people off the top of my head that you could shove into a love triangle who would have dealt with it that well," he said of Joe Amabile's love triangle with Kendall Long and Serena Pitt in season 7. "Everybody did the best they could in a really, really awkward situation."

Daniel Radcliffe 'The Bachelor' obsessive Daniel Radcliffe is a fan of 'Love Is Blind.' | Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Radcliffe also repeatedly divulged his love for Love Island on the podcast. Darke said of watching the cult-favorite U.K. series with her beau, "There were moments where it got so awkward that Dan had to cover his ears and duck out of the room."

