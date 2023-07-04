Daniel Radcliffe says it would be 'very weird' for him to appear in the Harry Potter TV series

Harry Potter has no interest in returning to Hogwarts.

While making the rounds for the fourth season of his anthology comedy Miracle Workers, Daniel Radcliffe made it abundantly clear that he doesn't expect to appear in the upcoming Harry Potter reboot. During a conversation with Access Hollywood, the former franchise star was asked if he's had any conversations about joining the series and responded, "I certainly haven't."

"I think it's very much like they're going for a new series," Radcliffe explained. "There would be somebody else playing Harry. So I think it would be very weird for me to show up."

Daniel Radcliffe

In the spirit of celebrating a fresh take on the magical saga, Radcliffe continued, "I'm very excited to see what other people do with it. The comparison I've made is to a story like Sherlock Holmes. I think the Potter series of books was always gonna be bigger than one interpretation or one franchise, so it'll be cool to see the torch get passed on."

Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans to adapt the seven novels into a decade-long series during their April investors presentation. No writers, directors or actors are currently attached to the project. Controversial franchise author J.K. Rowling will be heavily involved in the TV adaptation as an executive producer. Radcliffe, an LGBTQ+ advocate, has previously spoken out against the author and her transphobic rhetoric.

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2'

The Rowling situation aside, Radcliffe has long maintained that he has no immediate interest in returning to the franchise. Amid rumors of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone director Chris Columbus eying a Cursed Child adaptation, Radcliffe denied interest in reprising his role as an older Harry. While he participated in HBO Max's reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, he later told The New York Times that it was a one-off occasion.

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Radcliffe said. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back."

Since leaving his lightning bolt scar behind, Radcliffe has enjoyed continued success in a wide variety of projects, including Swiss Army Man, Miracle Workers, The Lost City and his turn as Weird Al Yankovic in the musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The actor recently welcomed his first child with wife Erin Drake.

You can watch the full Access Hollywood interview below.

