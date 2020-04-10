Watch Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim’s first day on the job at New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam type TV Show network NBC genre Medical

Sadly, this episode is not called "New Amster-Dan."

Daniel Dae Kim is making his New Amsterdam debut on Tuesday, and you can see the first appearance of his character, Dr. Cassian Shin, in the exclusive clip above. Dr. Shin is a new hire that Max (Ryan Eggold) calls in a week early to help while the hospital is short-staffed. Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) is assigned to help him adjust, but Shin's unorthodox medical practices test her patience — as you'll see in the clip.

Kim — who tested positive for COVID-19 after filming New Amsterdam in New York, but has since recovered — was meant to have a recurring role on the medical drama this season. However, the coronavirus outbreak cut production short, and Monday's episode will now serve as the season 2 finale. The ongoing epidemic also prompted NBC to pull a New Amsterdam episode about a deadly flu pandemic. That episode was initially meant to introduce Kim's character.

New Amsterdam's final episode of the season will air Tuesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Related content: