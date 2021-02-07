Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu offer $25k reward in search of assailant who attacked elderly Asian man

Police have identified a person of interest in connection to three assaults against the Asian community in Oakland, California's Chinatown district.

Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are taking a stand against rising cases of hate crimes towards the Asian community.

The actors are offering a $25k reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who assaulted an elderly Asian man in Oakland, California on Jan. 31. The 91-year-old was one of three assaults targeting Asian seniors in the Chinatown district.

"The number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to skyrocket, despite our repeated pleas for help," Kim captioned a video of the assault in an Instagram post on Friday. "The crimes are too often ignored and even excused. Remember #VincentChin. Remember #VichaRatanapakdee"

He added, "#EnoughisEnough. @thatdanielwu & I are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this man and his accomplices, who attacked the 91-year-old man above, as well as two other seniors, in downtown Oakland. We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence. Please help us bring this criminal to justice."

A person of interest in the string of assaults has been identified and had been in custody on unrelated charges since Feb. 1, according to NBC Bay Area. An earlier report about the increase in crimes against the local Asian community from the outlet claims more than 20 attacks have taken place in the area recently and are becoming more violent.

"Even though we are confident with our focus on this person of interest we encourage our community members to remain vigilant at all times," Oakland Police Department said in a statement according to CBS San Francisco.