Daniel Craig is finally aware of the viral weekend meme from SNL

It's been more than a year and half, but Daniel Craig now knows that he's a popular meme on the internet.

"What is that?" Craig asked reporter Dave Itzkoff, who brought up the fact that, every Friday, Twitter is usually flooded with GIFs and video clips of Craig's hosting appearance on SNL in March 2020, specifically the moment when he's introducing the night's musical guest for the second time.

Daniel Craig hosting Saturday Night Live Daniel Craig introducing the Weeknd during his 'Saturday Night Live' hosting turn | Credit: NBC

"Ladies and gentlemen, the Weeknd," he says with the kind of exhalation and shoulder shrug when we embrace the weekend — the two-day-long break from work, not the singer.

Even the Weeknd himself got in on the fun this past May.

Watch the original moment in the video below.

Once Craig understood exactly what the meme was, he said, "They do? It's amazing. I don't know what that is, but thank you. That's lovely. I suppose I'd have to have social media to know what that was all about."

Craig might adapt this mood to No Time to Die. It's been 16 years since he was cast as Bond in the 007 franchise in 2005, and No Time to Die will be his fifth and final outing as the sexy and suave MI6 agent.

"Maybe I'll be remembered as the Grumpy Bond. I don't know," he told The Times. "That's just my Bond and I have to face up to it, that has been my Bond. But I'm quite satisfied with that."

