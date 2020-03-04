SNL promo has Daniel Craig still reporting for duty, despite Bond delay

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Despite now not having a movie to promote for seven months, Daniel Craig is still reporting for Saturday Night Live hosting duty.

On Wednesday, producers of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, announced that the film is being postponed from its original U.S. April 10 release date to Nov. 25, with the coronavirus' affect on the global box office being the reason.

But the news was too late to delay Craig's scheduled SNL gig, which will go on as planned this Saturday. And in the first promo for the episode, Craig can't shake his Bond instincts.

"I get to show people that there's more to me than just James Bond," he declares to the camera. Unfortunately for the SNL cast, anytime they approach him, he snaps into 007 form and snaps their arms.

They have time to heal up before SNL airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

