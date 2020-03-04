SNL promo has Daniel Craig still reporting for duty, despite Bond delay
Despite now not having a movie to promote for seven months, Daniel Craig is still reporting for Saturday Night Live hosting duty.
On Wednesday, producers of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, announced that the film is being postponed from its original U.S. April 10 release date to Nov. 25, with the coronavirus' affect on the global box office being the reason.
But the news was too late to delay Craig's scheduled SNL gig, which will go on as planned this Saturday. And in the first promo for the episode, Craig can't shake his Bond instincts.
"I get to show people that there's more to me than just James Bond," he declares to the camera. Unfortunately for the SNL cast, anytime they approach him, he snaps into 007 form and snaps their arms.
They have time to heal up before SNL airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Related content:
Episode Recaps
- No Time to Die release postponed in wake of coronavirus outbreak
- Daniel Craig faces off with supervillain Rami Malek in No Time to Die, his explosive final James Bond film
- No Time to Die cast gets lethal in EW’s cover shoot — see the photos
Saturday Night Live
The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Michaels.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|airs
|
|creator
|network
|stream service
Comments