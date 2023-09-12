The 15 best 'Dancing With the Stars' winners, ranked

11. Bindi Irwin (season 21)

As the daughter of the late and beloved animal icon Steve Irwin, many viewers were rooting for Bindi from the start of season 21. And those that didn't already adore her based on the family name quickly fell for her warm and bubbly personality. While there are many stars that managed to light up the screen with sizzling routines, Irwin, like her father before her, could do so with a single disarming smile or a kind word. Along with her warmth and compassion, she brought something to the table that dad never had: killer dance moves. Bindi was the real deal from beginning to end, and while her victory wasn't exactly a surprise, there was an effervescent joy in watching her succeed all the way to the end. And if you were a big fan of Steve, it was genuinely difficult not to tear up watching his daughter continue his artistic and creative legacy in a way that we never imagined.