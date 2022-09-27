Lots of TLC went into TCB on Elvis night.

Dancing With the Stars elimination comes down to tie-breaking vote in week 2

Thank ya, thank ya very much... it's Elvis week on Dancing With the Stars!

The celebs were having a little less conversation and a little more action this week, showing that hard work pays off in higher scores.

The couples celebrated the King of Rock through the three distinct eras in Elvis Presley's career; young Elvis era, Hollywood era, and Las Vegas residency era. And everyone was decked out in their best Elvis gear, sporting blingy lapels and boot cut pants. Best Elvis' of the night went to Jessie James Decker's adorable son Forrest, the gold disco ball Elvis on the scoreboard, and Wayne Brady because he bravely danced a jive in a full leather suit. Honorable mention goes to every pro that was forced to wear a bad Elvis wig.

Fitness model Joseph Baena's partner Daniella Karagach Pashkova tested positive for COVID-19 overnight. While she is asymptomatic, she was of course unable to perform with Baena, so in stepped troupe member Alexis Warr to the rescue. Warr learned the entire Viennese waltz routine just today and she and a masked-up Baena earned a 24 out of 40.

Tons of stars made huge strides in the score department, improving from the premiere episode last week. Decker with a foxtrot, as well as Jordin Sparks with a quickstep and Trevor Donovan with a rumba all improved after putting in that extra work. Selma Blair stunned the audience with a cartwheel and a split mid dance! But the MVP, moving from last place in week one to the middle of the pack with a 10-point improvement this week was Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino. His energetic quickstep to "Viva Las Vegas" inspired Carrie Ann Inaba to coin the phrase "Viva Las Vinny." Len Goodman agreed, telling Guadagnino, "Just like a Las Vegas gambler, you went all in and it paid off."

Three stars tied for first place, with Gabby Windey, Wayne Brady, and Charli D'Amelio all receiving a 32 out of 40. Windey gave a wistful and romantic Viennese waltz performance to "Can't Help Falling in Love", finishing with a kiss from her new fiancé Erich Schwer on stage. Brady gave it his all in a jive to "Burning Love" and of course D'Amelio killed her quickstep to "Bossa Nova Baby" which partner Mark Ballas infused with some Latin flair.

"Practice doesn't make perfect, practice makes progress," judge Derek Hough advised during tonight's episode. But even after The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice showed a bit of progress this week, her and her partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated.

Dancing With the Stars Teresa Giudice Teresa Giudice was the second celebrity out of 'Dancing With the Stars.' | Credit: Christopher Willard/ABC

The judges were split down the middle with Hough and Bruno Tonioli voting to keep Giudice in the competition. But even though they made multiple mistakes in their routine, Inaba vouched for Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel because she said she felt responsible for pushing them to do a harder routine this week. Goodman followed suit and broke the tie with his title as head judge.

Next week, there's no time to die, the couples will be honoring 60 years of James Bond!

Dancing With the Stars season 31 — hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro — continues Mondays on Disney+ live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

