Alyson Hannigan, Jason Mraz, and Adrian Peterson headline season 32 cast of Dancing With the Stars

It's time to go back to the ballroom.

"There's something for everyone in this cast," says executive producer Conrad Green. "What's interesting with a lot of our contestants this year is this real drive and excitement about doing it. There's a real passion for it. It's been a tough number of years, one way or another with the strikes going on and all these things. So what I'm hoping we can bring to people is bringing Dancing back and giving audiences a blast of sunshine early in the week."

There is, of course, the looming question of the ongoing dual strikes, which have kept both WGA members and SAG-AFTRA performers on the picket lines throughout the summer. As a reality show, Dancing With the Stars is on a separate contract from the struck work that actors cannot participate in at this time.

"Everyone is welcome to work on the show," notes Green. "We are one of the few things that is legitimate for people to work on, and it's sanctioned by the union. It's a really difficult time for the whole industry at the moment and so many people are struggling, but it is nice to be in a position to be able to continue to work and to be able to make a show."

There's no shortage of changes on Dancing this year. After Tyra Banks' exit, Alfonso Ribeiro will return as a host, stepping onto the main stage, while former Dancing pro Julianne Hough joins to take over Ribeiro's former cohost slot in the Sky Box.

"Julianne was definitely our first choice," gushes Green. "Alfonso coming on last season really proved that there's an understanding that comes with having been on the show and being part of the family of the show that connects well with the audience and makes you really understand what the celebrities and dancers are going through. It's going to be really interesting to have someone asking questions in the Sky Box who has been on both sides of the fence as a dancer and has seen everything. She's been on the opposite side of those questions. She understands what it's like to teach. There's so much insight that she brings."

Additionally, the fact that Ribeiro and Hough have both brought their moves to the ballroom before means that we might even see the hosts participate in some of the group numbers. "It gives us the option to do little bits of performance with them or have them involved in opening numbers and things," notes Green. "They've both got the ability to dance. So it's a real fresh take on what you can do with hosts on the show."

Though Green is largely mum on what some of this year's themes might be, he does reveal that they're working on a potential Music Videos Night. "What we want to do is challenge people to base their routine on a classic music video," he says. "Maybe incorporate some of the choreography or styling. It's a bit nostalgic, but it's also a little bit of a dance challenge as well."

The show is also back in its original home, airing live on ABC, after being solely available on Disney+ last season (where it will now stream concurrently). "You never want to leave your audience behind," notes Green of returning to network television. "To be able to come back on to ABC is brilliant. It's the best of all worlds. Now we've got Disney+, we've got Hulu, and we've got ABC. We're covering all the bases."

Read on to check out the full cast of season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Supermodel Tyson Beckford with partner Jenna Johnson

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

How I Met Your Mother star Alyson Hannigan with partner Sasha Farber

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with partner Rylee Arnold

Bachelorette Charity Lawson with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix with partner Pasha Pashkov

Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz with partner Daniella Karagach

NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with partner Britt Stewart

Singer and social media star Lele Pons with partner Brandon Armstrong

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with partner Alan Bersten

Real estate mogul and TV star Mauricio Umansky with partner Emma Slater

Comedian and actor Matt Walsh with partner Koko Iwasaki

The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Dancing With the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

