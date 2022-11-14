Each couple will take on two new styles to prove they have the moves to earn a spot in the finale.

See every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars semifinals

Things are getting serious on the dance floor as Dancing With the Stars enters the semifinals.

Actor and master improviser Wayne Brady, TikTok teen queen Charli D'Amelio, 90210 star Trevor Donovan, CODA actor Daniel Durant, Drag Race and We're Here superstar Shangela, and Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey will all be fighting it out with fancy footwork tonight to try to earn a spot in the finale. By show's end, four celebs and their pro dance partners will advance to next week's big finish while two couples will be voted off.

Since this is the semifinals, each remaining pair will have to step it up with two all-new routines to impress viewers and judges Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. In the first round, they will each dance a ballroom style number. In the second round, each couple will perform a Latin dance style they've not yet attempted in the competition.

See below for what styles each couple will dance — and to what songs — in both rounds of the DWTS semifinals.

Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson will perform a paso doble to "Beggin'" by Måneskin in round 1 and a Viennese waltz to "It's a Man's Man's Man's World"

Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Viennese waltz to "Glimpse of Us" by Joji in round 1 and a paso doble to "España Cañí" by Pascual Marquina in round 2

Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater will perform a cha cha to "Satisfied" by Galantis ft. Max in round 1 and a Viennese waltz to "Count on Me" by Judah Kelly

Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart will perform a Viennese waltz to "Surprise Yourself" by Jack Garratt in round 1 and a samba to "Light It Up (Remix)" by Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG

Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko will perform a paso doble to "The Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga in round 1 and a Viennese waltz to "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston

Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a waltz to "I'm Kissing You" by Des'ree in round 1 and a paso doble to "Malagueña" by Brian Setzer

Dancing With the Stars airs live Mondays on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

