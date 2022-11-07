The stars are ready to spice up your life!

Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' '90s Night

Not going to watch tonight's new episode of Dancing With the Stars? As if! Get your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans ready, it's '90s night on DWTS and there are special guests galore.

Last week, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was unable to dance with partner Gabby Windey after he tested positive for COVID-19. Previously eliminated pro dancer Alan Bersten stepped in to dance an Argentine tango with the Bachelorette star, which earned high praise from the judges. This week Chmerkovskiy is back and ready to dance a spicy samba.

The night will start out with a group dance from the pros who will be traveling the country on the DWTS Live 2023 tour. They'll be dancing to "Whatta Man" performed live by Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. Then the relay dance competition will make its return. All of the couples will be paired off and go head to head, with the winning couple receiving five additional points to be added to their overall score for the night. And each relay dance will feature a live performance from one of the special guests, Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, or Kid 'N Play.

The competing pairs and performances are:

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko vs. Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Cha cha to "Ice Ice Baby" performed live by Vanilla Ice

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki vs. Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Samba to "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)" performed live by En Vogue

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev vs. Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Samba to "Shoop" performed live by Salt-N-Pepa

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas vs. Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Salsa to "Ain't Gonna Hurt Nobody" performed live by Kid 'N Play

DANCING WITH THE STARS Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Take a look below at all of the super fly songs the couples will be performing to in the main competition, along with their dance styles.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson will dance a salsa to "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men

Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas will dance a tango to "Song 2" by Blur

Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev will perform a contemporary dance to "Ironic" by Alanis Morissette

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater will dance a salsa to "Barbie Girl" by Aqua

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart will perform a jazz dance to "Enjoy the Silence" by Depeche Mode

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki will dance a tango to "What Is Love" by Haddaway

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko will dance a samba to "Spice Up Your Life" by Spice Girls

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a samba to "Livin' La Vida Loca" by Ricky Martin

Dancing With the Stars airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

