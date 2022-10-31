Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Halloween night
- TV Show
Calling all ghouls and goblins, it's Halloween night on Dancing With the Stars, and you know what that means... crazy costumes, eye catching decor, and gasp-worthy performances.
Plus, group dances are back! Team Scream, which includes the pairs of Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart, who will dance to "Heads Will Roll" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. And Team Wicked, which includes the pairs of Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Shangela & Gleb Savchenko, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Heidi D'Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong, who will dance to "The Witches Are Back" from Hocus Pocus 2.
Last week, Michael Bublé took over the ballroom as a guest judge and performer, and lent his entire discography for the couples to dance to. Charli D'Amelio and Ballas were awarded the highest score in DWTS history, a 50 out of 50, for their foxtrot. Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater were in the bottom two along with Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten, giving the judges a tough decision when it came to sending one couple home. In the end, Decker and Bersten were eliminated.
But Alan fans fear not! Bersten will be returning tonight to dance with Windey after Chmerkovskiy revealed on his Instagram Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to compete this week. The pro said he's feeling fine, and urged viewers to vote for Windey and Bersten so that he can return to the show and compete next week.
Take a look below at all of the spooky songs the couples will be performing to, along with their dance styles.
- Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson will dance a contemporary dance to "Halloween Theme" by District 78
- Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas will dance an Argentine tango to "Tanguera" by Fabio Hager Sexteto
- Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev will dance a tango to "I Wanna Be Your Slave" by Måneskin
- Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater will dance a contemporary dance to "Ghost (Acoustic)" by Justin Bieber
- Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart will dance a paso doble to "Bury a Friend" by Billie Eilish
- Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki will dance a paso doble to "Get Ghost" by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit, and A$AP Ferg
- Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko will dance a jazz dance to "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift
- Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong will dance a tango to "Oogie Boogie's Song" by Ed Ivory & Ken Page
- Gabby Windey and temporary partner Alan Bersten will dance an Argentine tango to "Shivers" by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn
Dancing With the Stars airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments