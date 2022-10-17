Week 5's special two-night event kicks off Monday with the stars recounting their most memorable year and continues Tuesday with prom night.

Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Stars Stories week

If you love tear-jerking stories, high school nostalgia, and high stakes dance routines, this week of Dancing With the Stars is surely for you!

On the first two-night event of the season, titled "Stars Stories Night," two beloved DWTS theme nights are returning. On Monday's show, the stars will be gushing about their most memorable year, recounting impactful moments that will either make you laugh, cry, or both. Then on Tuesday night, the remaining couples return to dance to songs that bring them back to their high school proms, featuring a heavy dose of pop music from the 2000s. "SexyBack," "Good Girls Go Bad," and "Breakaway"? Say less!

And this is not a drill; we repeat, this is not a drill: On Tuesday Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong are set to dance to the singer's own smash hit "No Air."

Plus, it's time for the Dance Marathon, where all 11 non-eliminated couples will take the floor at the same time to dance a hustle to "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer and a Lindy Hop to "Jump Jive an' Wail" by the Brian Setzer Orchestra. Couples will be tapped-out by the judges until the last couple standing is crowned prom king and queen.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Last week saw weatherman Sam Champion and partner Cheryl Burke eliminated, and this week, with two nights of competition, we'll be saying goodbye to two more couples. Take a look below at all of the songs the couples will be performing to, along with their dance styles.

Stars' Stories Week Night 1: Most Memorable Year

Joseph Baena and partner Daniella Karagach will dance a rumba to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra

Selma Blair and partner Sasha Farber will dance a waltz to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day

Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson will dance a foxtrot to "Beautiful" by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady

Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas will perform a contemporary dance to "When the Party's Over" by Lewis Capaldi

Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev will dance a rumba to "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You (I Love You Baby)" by Lauryn Hill

Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten will dance a tango to "Blue Jeans" by Jessie James Decker

Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater will dance a jazz routine to "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay

Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart will perform a contemporary dance to "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell

Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki will dance a jazz routine to "Levels" by Avicii

Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko will dance a foxtrot to "Roar (Acoustic)" by Katy Perry

Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong will dance a salsa to "Let's Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)" by Jagged Edge ft. RUN

Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a foxtrot to "If the World Should Ever Stop" by JP Cooper

Stars' Stories Week Night 2: Prom Night

Joseph Baena and partner Daniella Karagach will dance a cha cha to "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon

Selma Blair and partner Sasha Farber will dance a cha cha to "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor

Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson will dance a samba to "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas will dance a jive to "You Make My Dreams" by Daryl Hall & John Oates

Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev will dance a jazz routine to "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper

Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten will dance a Viennese waltz to "Breakaway" by Kelly Clarkson

Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater will dance a jive to "Basket Case" by Green Day

Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart will dance a cha cha to "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland

Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki will dance a Viennese waltz to "You and Me" by Lifehouse

Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko will dance a cha cha to "Waiting for Tonight" by Jennifer Lopez

Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a contemporary dance to "No Air" by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown

Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a tango to "Good Girls Go Bad" by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester

Note: The couple eliminated on Monday night will not be performing.

Dancing With the Stars airs this Monday and Tuesday live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

