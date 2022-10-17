Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Stars Stories week
If you love tear-jerking stories, high school nostalgia, and high stakes dance routines, this week of Dancing With the Stars is surely for you!
On the first two-night event of the season, titled "Stars Stories Night," two beloved DWTS theme nights are returning. On Monday's show, the stars will be gushing about their most memorable year, recounting impactful moments that will either make you laugh, cry, or both. Then on Tuesday night, the remaining couples return to dance to songs that bring them back to their high school proms, featuring a heavy dose of pop music from the 2000s. "SexyBack," "Good Girls Go Bad," and "Breakaway"? Say less!
And this is not a drill; we repeat, this is not a drill: On Tuesday Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong are set to dance to the singer's own smash hit "No Air."
Plus, it's time for the Dance Marathon, where all 11 non-eliminated couples will take the floor at the same time to dance a hustle to "Hot Stuff" by Donna Summer and a Lindy Hop to "Jump Jive an' Wail" by the Brian Setzer Orchestra. Couples will be tapped-out by the judges until the last couple standing is crowned prom king and queen.
Last week saw weatherman Sam Champion and partner Cheryl Burke eliminated, and this week, with two nights of competition, we'll be saying goodbye to two more couples. Take a look below at all of the songs the couples will be performing to, along with their dance styles.
Stars' Stories Week Night 1: Most Memorable Year
- Joseph Baena and partner Daniella Karagach will dance a rumba to "My Way" by Frank Sinatra
- Selma Blair and partner Sasha Farber will dance a waltz to "What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day
- Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson will dance a foxtrot to "Beautiful" by Jim Brickman & Wayne Brady
- Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas will perform a contemporary dance to "When the Party's Over" by Lewis Capaldi
- Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev will dance a rumba to "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You (I Love You Baby)" by Lauryn Hill
- Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten will dance a tango to "Blue Jeans" by Jessie James Decker
- Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater will dance a jazz routine to "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay
- Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart will perform a contemporary dance to "Both Sides Now" by Joni Mitchell
- Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki will dance a jazz routine to "Levels" by Avicii
- Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko will dance a foxtrot to "Roar (Acoustic)" by Katy Perry
- Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong will dance a salsa to "Let's Get Married (ReMarqable Remix)" by Jagged Edge ft. RUN
- Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a foxtrot to "If the World Should Ever Stop" by JP Cooper
Stars' Stories Week Night 2: Prom Night
- Joseph Baena and partner Daniella Karagach will dance a cha cha to "Shut Up and Dance" by Walk the Moon
- Selma Blair and partner Sasha Farber will dance a cha cha to "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor
- Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson will dance a samba to "It Takes Two" by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock
- Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas will dance a jive to "You Make My Dreams" by Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Heidi D'Amelio and partner Artem Chigvintsev will dance a jazz routine to "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by Cyndi Lauper
- Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten will dance a Viennese waltz to "Breakaway" by Kelly Clarkson
- Trevor Donovan and partner Emma Slater will dance a jive to "Basket Case" by Green Day
- Daniel Durant and partner Britt Stewart will dance a cha cha to "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland
- Vinny Guadagnino and partner Koko Iwasaki will dance a Viennese waltz to "You and Me" by Lifehouse
- Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko will dance a cha cha to "Waiting for Tonight" by Jennifer Lopez
- Jordin Sparks and partner Brandon Armstrong will perform a contemporary dance to "No Air" by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown
- Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a tango to "Good Girls Go Bad" by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester
Note: The couple eliminated on Monday night will not be performing.
Dancing With the Stars airs this Monday and Tuesday live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.
