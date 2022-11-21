The mirrorball trophy is anyones to win.

Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' finale night

It's the final countdown...

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, actor and comedian Wayne Brady, Drag Race and We're Here drag superstar Shangela, and Bachelorette lead Gabby Windey will be battling it out for the mirrorball trophy on tonight's Dancing With the Stars finale.

First up is the redemption round, where each couple will redo a previous dance, a ballroom or Latin style, in the hopes of receiving a higher score. Then everyone's favorite round, freestyle, will put each contestant's capacity for lifts and tricks to the test.

Along with the switch to Disney+ this season, more changes are on the horizon. Last week, head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement after joining the show in its first season. Then on Sunday, pro dancer Cheryl Burke announced that she'll also be leaving after 26 seasons with DWTS, saying "this has truly been the experience of a lifetime" and expressed desire to return as a judge.

See below for all the styles and songs each couple will dance to in both rounds of the DWTS finals.

Redemption Round:

Wayne Brady and partner Witney Carson are paired with judge Len Goodman and will dance a Redemption Quickstep to "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher" by Jackie Wilson

Charli D'Amelio and partner Mark Ballas are paired with judge Carrie Ann Inaba and will dance a Redemption Jive to "Grown" by Little Mix

Shangela and partner Gleb Savchenko are paired with judge Bruno Tonioli and will dance a Redemption Quickstep to "Queen Bee" by Rochelle Diamante

Gabby Windeyand partner Val Chmerkovskiy are paired with judge Derek Hough and will dance a Redemption Cha Cha to "I Like It (Like That)" by Pete Rodriguez

Freestyle Round (all freestyle):

Brady and Carson will dance to "Get Up" by Ciara ft. Chamillionaire and "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars

D'Amelio and Ballas will dance to "Us Again" by Pinar Toprak

Shangela and Savchenko will dance to "Survivor" by Destiny's Child and "Call Me Mother" by RuPaul

Windey and partner Chmerkovskiy will dance to "Cell Block Tango" from Chicago

Dancing With the Stars finale airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

