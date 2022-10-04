Dancing With the Stars season 31 eliminations: See every star who's been voted off so far
- TV Show
Dancing With the Stars season 31 is underway and the coveted mirrorball trophy is up for grabs once again. This season the competition show is streaming live coast to coast on Disney+ for the very first time, and is the first show to stream live on the platform.
A new group of dancing darlings is taking the ballroom by storm, including actress Selma Blair, drag queen superstar Shangela, and comedian Wayne Brady. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough have all returned as judges, along with host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro, who was DWTS season 19 champion.
But sadly one couple must be eliminated each week. Follow along below as we track every elimination this season.
Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd
Sex and the City star Jason Lewis was the first celeb eliminated in the season 31 premiere after his cha cha failed to impress the judges. You know Samantha Jones' PR firm would've found a way to spin this, but simply put, it's sad to see Smith Jerrod — I mean, Jason Lewis go.
Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov
The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice did a jive on week 2's Elvis night that had the judges "All Shook Up." Their votes were split down the middle when it came time for elimination, but ultimately head judge Goodman's vote sent Giudice on the next flight back to Jersey.
Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel
Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd proved that "Diamonds Are Forever," but her spot on the show isn't. Her week 3 Bond night Rumba earned her the second lowest score of the night and the judges voted for her to go.
Dancing With the Stars season 31 continues Mondays on Disney+ live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments