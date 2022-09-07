Charli D'Amelio and her mom join Dancing With the Stars season 31 cast: 'I thought they were joking'
TikTok, there's a new batch of Dancing With the Stars celebs on the block.
The groovy competition series' first streaming-only season began unveiling its cast of famous contestants Wednesday on Good Morning America, with social media star Charli D'Amelio and her mother, Heidi, officially joining the Disney+ show's roster.
Charli is the second-most-followed person on TikTok, with approximately 146 million followers. Her life with Heidi unfolded in front of cameras in 2021 with the debut of the family's reality project, The D'Amelio Show, which returns to Hulu for season 2 on Sept. 28.
GMA will unveil the rest of the cast on Thursday.
"We were filming our Hulu show at the time, and all of a sudden, they were like, PR wanted Charli and I on a Zoom right now. We thought we were getting canceled," Heidi told GMA. "I was in shock, for myself."
Added Charli: "I thought they were joking."
After airing 30 seasons on ABC, season 31 marks the first time DWTS will premiere new episodes on a streaming service, Disney+.
Tyra Banks is set to return as host, with Alfonso Ribeiro joining her for the move. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all returning to the judging table.
Dancing With the Stars season 31 premieres Sept. 19. Watch the D'Amelio family discuss their upcoming run on the show above.
