Dancing With the Stars reveals its cast of celebrities for season 31

Cruel Intentions actress Selma Blair, RuPaul's Drag Race superstar Shangela, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and more will compete for the mirror ball trophy this season.
By Maureen Lee Lenker and Jillian Sederholm September 08, 2022 at 08:30 AM EDT
Dancing With the Stars

It's time to go back to the ballroom.

On Thursday, ABC revealed the full cast of celebrity contestants for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Fourteen more celebs will join the previously announced TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her reality star mom, Heidi.

The full line-up of celebrity dancers, announced on Good Morning America, includes actors, singers, comedians, a Bachelorette, a Housewife, a drag superstar, and more. The season also sees the return of fan-favorite pro dancers Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel.

For the first time ever, the popular reality competition show will air live on streaming platform Disney+, moving off its longtime home on network television after 30 seasons on ABC. Tyra Banks is set to return as host, with Alfonso Ribeiro joining her for the move. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all returning to the judging table.

Check out the full cast listing below. Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio, the second-most-followed person on TikTok and star of The D'Amelio Show will be paired with pro dancer Mark Ballas.

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Heidi D'Amelio

Heidi D'Amelio, mom to Charli and Dixie, and fellow The D'Amelio Show reality star, will be battling her daughter for the Mirror Ball trophy with the help of dance partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Selma Blair

Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde Selma Blair, who announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, will be partnered with Sasha Farber.

Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty

Shangela

Beloved RuPaul's Drag Race all-star and We're Here star Shangela is saying "Halleloo" to the ballroom with partner Gleb Savchenko.

Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Wayne Brady

Whose Line Is It Anyway? master and Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady will be partnered with Witney Carson,

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice, the explosive star of Real Housewives of New Jersey and active newlywed, will be partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Cheryl Ladd

Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd will be grooving alongside Louis van Amstel.

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Daniel Durant

Daniel Durant, a star of the 2022 Oscars Best Picture winner CODA, will be competing with Britt Stewart.

Credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty

Jordin Sparks

American Idol season 6 winner Jordin Sparks will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

Credit: Ethan Miller/WireImage

Vinny Guadagnino

Vinny Guadagnino, the Jersey Shore alum turned Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Double Shot at Love star, will be partnered with Koko Iwasaki.

Credit: Frank Micelotta/ABC/Getty

Gabby Windey

Current co-Bachelorette star Gabby Windey will be stepping up with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Jason Lewis

Sex and the City hunk Jason Lewis will be partnered with Peta Murgatroyd.

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Jessie James Decker

Country star Jessie James Decker will be getting down with Alan Bersten.

Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty

Trevor Donovan

90210 star Trevor Donovan will be busting moves with partner Emma Slater.

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Sam Champion

Good Morning America contributor and New York weather anchor Sam Champion will be competing with Cheryl Burke.

Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty

Joseph Baena

 Joseph Baena, a fitness model and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be dancing alongside Daniella Karagach.

