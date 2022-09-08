Dancing With the Stars reveals its cast of celebrities for season 31
It's time to go back to the ballroom.
On Thursday, ABC revealed the full cast of celebrity contestants for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Fourteen more celebs will join the previously announced TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her reality star mom, Heidi.
The full line-up of celebrity dancers, announced on Good Morning America, includes actors, singers, comedians, a Bachelorette, a Housewife, a drag superstar, and more. The season also sees the return of fan-favorite pro dancers Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel.
For the first time ever, the popular reality competition show will air live on streaming platform Disney+, moving off its longtime home on network television after 30 seasons on ABC. Tyra Banks is set to return as host, with Alfonso Ribeiro joining her for the move. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are all returning to the judging table.
Check out the full cast listing below. Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.
Charli D'Amelio
Charli D'Amelio, the second-most-followed person on TikTok and star of The D'Amelio Show will be paired with pro dancer Mark Ballas.
Heidi D'Amelio
Heidi D'Amelio, mom to Charli and Dixie, and fellow The D'Amelio Show reality star, will be battling her daughter for the Mirror Ball trophy with the help of dance partner Artem Chigvintsev.
Selma Blair
Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde Selma Blair, who announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, will be partnered with Sasha Farber.
Shangela
Beloved RuPaul's Drag Race all-star and We're Here star Shangela is saying "Halleloo" to the ballroom with partner Gleb Savchenko.
Wayne Brady
Whose Line Is It Anyway? master and Let's Make a Deal host Wayne Brady will be partnered with Witney Carson,
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice, the explosive star of Real Housewives of New Jersey and active newlywed, will be partnered with Pasha Pashkov.
Cheryl Ladd
Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd will be grooving alongside Louis van Amstel.
Daniel Durant
Daniel Durant, a star of the 2022 Oscars Best Picture winner CODA, will be competing with Britt Stewart.
Jordin Sparks
American Idol season 6 winner Jordin Sparks will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.
Vinny Guadagnino
Vinny Guadagnino, the Jersey Shore alum turned Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and Double Shot at Love star, will be partnered with Koko Iwasaki.
Gabby Windey
Current co-Bachelorette star Gabby Windey will be stepping up with Val Chmerkovskiy.
Jason Lewis
Sex and the City hunk Jason Lewis will be partnered with Peta Murgatroyd.
Jessie James Decker
Country star Jessie James Decker will be getting down with Alan Bersten.
Trevor Donovan
90210 star Trevor Donovan will be busting moves with partner Emma Slater.
Sam Champion
Good Morning America contributor and New York weather anchor Sam Champion will be competing with Cheryl Burke.
Joseph Baena
Joseph Baena, a fitness model and son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be dancing alongside Daniella Karagach.
