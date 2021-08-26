JoJo Siwa, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee join season 30 of Dancing With the Stars

Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa is one of the first contenders confirmed to compete for mirrorball glory on ABC's DWTS.

Recent EW cover star JoJo Siwa is set to take the ballroom by storm. She's one of the first celebrity contestants to sign up for the 30th season (yes, 30th!) of ABC's Dancing With the Stars.

The Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition and Dance Moms breakout star, hair bow empire maven (she's sold more than 80 million of them!), YouTuber, actress, and music artist, will compete on DWTS, when it premieres Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Coincidentally, another 18-year-old celebrity is joining JoJo in the race for that very shiny mirrorball trophy — Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee, ABC announced Thursday during its portion of the virtual Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour.

JoJo Siwa; Suni Lee JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee | Credit: Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Which pros are they paired with? That question will be answered when the show premieres, according to ABC.

There are 13 other celebs set to compete this season, but ABC is keeping that info until Wednesday, Sept. 8, when they reveal them on Good Morning America.

Tyra Banks returns as host, and the judging panel will again welcome Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and pro alum (he's won six mirrorballs!) Derek Hough.