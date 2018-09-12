Dancing With the Stars season 27: See the official cast portraits

Evanna Lynch, 'Grocery Store Joe,' and Mary Lou Retton are hitting the ballroom

Jessica Derschowitz
September 12, 2018 at 11:05 AM EDT
<p>It&#8217;s time for a new batch of celebrities to hit the ballroom. Take a look at the 13 stars who&#8217;ll be competing for the mirrorball trophy on season 27 of&nbsp;<em>Dancing With the Stars</em> when the series returns Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.&nbsp;</p>
Dancing With the Stars season 27

It’s time for a new batch of celebrities to hit the ballroom. Take a look at the 13 stars who’ll be competing for the mirrorball trophy on season 27 of Dancing With the Stars when the series returns Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Craig Sjodin/ABC (3)
Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, paired with Keo Motsepe
Craig Sjodin/ABC
The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, paired with Emma Slater
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Model Alexis Ren, paired with Alan Bersten
Craig Sjodin/ABC
The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise star Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, paired with Jenna Johnson
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Singer Tinashe, paired with Brandon Armstrong
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Radio personality Bobby Bonespaired with Sharna Burgess
Craig Sjodin/ABC
The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, paired with Val Chmerkovskiy
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Olympian Mary Lou Retton, paired with Sasha Farber
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Disney Channel’s Zombies star Milo Manheim, paired with Witney Carson
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Comedian Nikki Glaser, paired with Gleb Savchenko
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, paired with Lindsay Arnold
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Paralympian Danielle Umstead, paired with Artem Chigvintsev
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, paired with Cheryl Burke
Craig Sjodin/ABC
