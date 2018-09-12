Dancing With the Stars season 27
Craig Sjodin/ABC (3)
Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, paired with Keo Motsepe
Craig Sjodin/ABC
The Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider, paired with Emma Slater
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Model Alexis Ren, paired with Alan Bersten
Craig Sjodin/ABC
The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise star Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, paired with Jenna Johnson
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Singer Tinashe, paired with Brandon Armstrong
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Radio personality Bobby Bones, paired with Sharna Burgess
Craig Sjodin/ABC
The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, paired with Val Chmerkovskiy
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Olympian Mary Lou Retton, paired with Sasha Farber
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Disney Channel’s Zombies star Milo Manheim, paired with Witney Carson
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Comedian Nikki Glaser, paired with Gleb Savchenko
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, paired with Lindsay Arnold
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Paralympian Danielle Umstead, paired with Artem Chigvintsev
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace, paired with Cheryl Burke
Craig Sjodin/ABC
1 of 14
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 of 14 Craig Sjodin/ABC
The Bachelorette/Bachelor in Paradise star Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, paired with Jenna Johnson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement