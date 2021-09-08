Dancing With the Stars reveals full celebrity cast for season 30

Melanie C, Kenya Moore, JoJo Siwa, Brian Austin Green, Suni Lee, and Olivia Jade are among the 13 celebrities joining the competition.

Dancing With the Stars returns Sept. 20 for a brand-new season, its 30th installment of shiny mirror balls and epic performances. Good Morning America has announced the full list of the 13 celebrities participating in the next competition, and the roster boasts a Spice Girl, a Real Housewife, a Bachelor, and a talk-show host.

The full cast includes country music singer Jimmie Allen; former Spice Girl Melanie C; Bling Empire star Christine Chiu; The Office and Bold Type star Melora Hardin; YouTuber Olivia Jade; former Bachelor Mat James; Broadway star and The Talk host Amanda Kloots; Karate Kid and Cobra Kai star Martin Kove; Tokyo Olympics gymnast Suni Lee; wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin; Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore; Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby; Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green; singer, YouTuber, and dancer JoJo Siwa; and basketball player Iman Shumpert.

JoJo Siwa; Suni Lee New 'Dancing With the Stars' contestants include JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee. | Credit: Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty Images; Jamie Squire/Getty Images

EW previously revealed that Siwa and Lee would be competing on season 30 of the popular ABC dance show during a TCA panel where it was also confirmed that Siwa would be paired with a female dancer.

"It's going to be tricky, but it's going to give so much to people out there — people of the LGBTQ community, everyone, people who feel just a little different," the recent EW cover star noted. "It's going to give them a sense of, 'Wait a second? A girl can dance with a girl? Obviously. Why not?' And I think it's really special that I get to do that on this show."

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and pro alum Derek Hough will return to sit on the judging panel, while Tyra Banks will be back as the host.

Watch the video announcement from GMA below.