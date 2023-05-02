The series will air live on ABC and continue to stream live on Disney+.

Dancing With the Stars cha-chas back to ABC

Dancing With the Stars is waltzing back to primetime.

Disney+ will no longer be the competition series' only dance partner following its big move to the streamer last year: DWTS is set to return to ABC for season 32, EW has learned. But fret not, Disney+ subscribers. The show will air live on ABC and continue to stream live on Disney+.

Disney has yet to officially announce the news. EW has reached out to the studio for comment.

The reversal appears to be part of CEO Bob Iger's new organizational structure outlined in an earnings call earlier this year, which included a brutal layoff of 7,000 staffers and a dismantling of the Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution division, which oversaw DWTS' move to Disney+.

Mark Ballas and Charli D'Amelio on 'Dancing With the Stars' Mark Ballas and Charli D'Amelio on 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

"Our new structure is aimed at returning greater authority to our creative leaders and making them accountable for how their content performs financially," Iger said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Our former structure severed that link and must be restored. Moving forward, our creative teams will determine what content we're making, how it is distributed and monetized, and how it gets marketed."

Vulture first reported the news of DWTS' return to ABC.

