Dancing With the Stars pro Daniella Karagach tests positive for COVID and misses Elvis night
Ballroom dancer Daniella Karagach is hanging up her blue suede dancing shoes for the week.
The pro, who won Dancing With the Stars season 30 alongside partner Iman Shumpert last year, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night, forcing her to miss Monday's Elvis night on the Disney+ reality competition.
This season Karagach is partnered with bodybuilder Joseph Baena, who is hoofing it with dance troupe member Alexis Warr for the evening.
At the top of Monday's show, hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro announced the lineup change, stressing that Karagach is asymptomatic and self-isolating. They added that everyone in close contact with her has tested negative, including her husband, pro Pasha Pashkov, who is paired this season with Teresa Guidice.
Anyone who has been in close contact with Karagach will be masked tonight, including Baena and Warr.
Karagach and Baena, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, earned 23 out of 40 total points for their jive during last week's premiere.
Dancing With the Stars has been grappling with the impact of COVID-19 of late, with four individual crew members testing positive over the last week. Last season Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke had to perform one of their routines over Zoom and in separate locations due to positive COVID tests.
The long-running series has also shaken things by moving to a new home on Disney+ after 30 seasons on ABC, and becoming the streamer's first live show.
