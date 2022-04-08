Dancing With the Stars waltzes off ABC to Disney+

After 16 years on prime time, the show will make history as the platform's first live series.

After 16 years on ABC, Dancing With the Stars is hustling over to a new home. In a press release announcing that the popular reality dance series has been picked up for a 31st and 32nd season, ABC also revealed that the show will now air exclusively on Disney+.

The debut of Dancing With the Stars on Disney+ will mark the first time a live series will air on the streaming service.

Dancing with the Stars Tyra Banks on 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

"Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, said in the release. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

The change comes primarily from ABC's decision to air Monday Night Football games on the channel as well as new programming, reports Deadline, who first broke the news. How successful DWTS is on the streamer may prove there's a place on it for other ABC programs down the line.

Dancing with the Stars 'Dancing With the Stars' | Credit: Eric McCandless / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Image

"Dancing With the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers," said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television. "As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+."

"The fact that our iconic global format Dancing With the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise," added Valerie Bruce, general manager of BBC Studios and Los Angeles Productions. "This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing With the Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand."

Dancing With the Stars ended its 30th season last November, with NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach winning the famed mirrorball.

