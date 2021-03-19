The former member of *NSYNC and the actress shared their opinions on new E! series 'Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump.'

Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox say Dancing With the Stars judges didn't like their partners

On Thursday night's series premiere of E!'s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, the conversation between Fox, Bass, and Lisa Vanderpump turned to something they all have in common: the competitive dancing series.

"I made it to week four and I was a sore loser," said Fox, adding that her partner Nick Kosovich was one of the "main reasons why we got kicked off."

"You got to play the game," she told the others. "My partner made too many requests."

Bass agreed with her assessment, sharing that he had a similar experience with partner, Lacey Schwimmer.

"We were in the same boat," he said. "My partner was new. She was the bad girl of the ballroom and the judges just hated her. We felt it."

DANCING WITH THE STARS Image zoom Credit: Kelsey McNeal/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Bass went on to say that even after he and Schwimmer made it to the finale, the reception wasn't great.

"We go have drinks at one of the judges' houses and they had a little too much to drink and one of those judges was like, 'You know we can't stand your partner?'" said Bass. "I was like, 'Why am I working my ass off then?'"

Fox took part on the third season of Dancing With the Stars, while Bass reached the finale on the seventh season and Vanderpump danced on the 16th season.

ABC didn't immediately respond to EW's request for a comment.

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on E!.

