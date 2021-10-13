During the second night of ABC's Dancing with the Stars' Disney Heroes and Villians event, Jojo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson performed a fast-paced paso doble set to the song "Ways to Be Wicked" while dressed in costumes inspired by Descendants characters Evie and Mal.

Fans familiar with the popular Disney series know that Mal (Dove Cameron) and Evie (Sofia Carson) are two of the film's most popular characters and the ones who tend to be "shipped" by their fan base thanks to their close friendship and on-screen chemistry. As an added layer of meta, Siwa and Johnson chose to use a song that was performed by both Cameron and Carson, as well as their costars Booboo Stewart and the late Cameron Boyce.

JoJo Siwa JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson performed a fast-paced paso doble dressed in costumes inspired by "Descendants" characters Evie and Mal on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars." | Credit: ABC

For Siwa, who told Johnson "I've had the whole world against me at times," the performance was a chance to clap back at the bullying she's dealt with in her life. But as EW wrote in Tuesday night's recap, the judges weren't as enthusiastic about Siwa and Johnson's performance as fans probably were — despite the fact there were colored wigs involved.

"I didn't think it was your best dance. It felt a little hectic," said Carrie Ann Inaba, though Len Goodman added, "It possibly could have been hectic, but for me, it had control."

Watch Siwa's paso doble below.

