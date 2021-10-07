Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby is expected to rejoin her on stage, according to Burke.

Cheryl Burke says she's cleared to return to Dancing With the Stars ballroom after COVID quarantine

After being given the all-clear to return to ABC's Dancing With the Stars ballroom next week, the mirrorball is back in contention for Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby.

"I've got some great news. I have been officially cleared, I am back to normal, no more quarantine for me," Burke said in her Instagram video, adding that Rigsby was still in quarantine but would be back in L.A. on Friday. "Which means we can still technically dance on Monday and Tuesday."

Burke thanked fans for their support and well wishes over the past 10 days since she announced that she'd tested positive for COVID, calling it an "emotional rollercoaster." She went on to say that the two have been rehearsing over Zoom and have two dances to perform.

Dancing with the Stars Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars." | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

"We've got a lot of work to do. We're definitely gonna need your votes, put it that way!" Burke finished with a laugh.

Rigsby, a Peleton instructor, tested positive for COVID four days after his dance partner made her announcement. Both were fully vaccinated. Despite not being able to perform in the ballroom, the two have remained in the competition via various workarounds. On the Sept. 27 episode, Burke and Rigsby were judged on their rehearsal performance of the salsa earning 24 out of 40 points. Earlier this week, both danced separately and virtually in their own homes, performing for the judges over Zoom.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

