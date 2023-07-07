The reality star is the first cast member announced for the new season.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix waltzes into Dancing With the Stars season 32

From Vanderpump Rules, to ballroom rules.

Good Morning America on Friday officially revealed Ariana Madix as the first new cast member for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. Other casting announcements are sure to come later this summer.

The move to DWTS is sure to keep Madix's name on the tip of everyone's tongue for a bit longer. Thanks to #Scandoval, which for the uninitiated is the term coined on social media that refers to the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal, Madix has been a ubiquitous figure in the reality TV scene of late. The scandal first arose when it was revealed that she dumped her partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, after finding out he'd been cheating on her with fellow Pump Rules castmate Raquel Leviss.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Ariana Madix | Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Up until now, details about the new season of DWTS had been predictably scant, however, in March it was revealed that Julianne Hough would be returning to the ballroom to cohost the series alongside Alfonso Ribeiro following the departure of Tyra Banks. The dancing vet has a long history with the show: Hough first appeared on DWTS as a pro dancer on seasons 4 and 5 in 2007 and won both with celebrity partners Apolo Anton Ohno and Hélio Castroneves, respectively. She left the show in 2009, but later returned as a judge in 2014 before exiting again in 2017. Hough later returned as a guest judge in 2021.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Hough's brother Derek Hough will also be back as judges for season 32, which will mark the series' return to ABC, following its big move to Disney+ last year. The show will now air live on ABC and continue to stream live on Disney+. (DWTS will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.)

Season 31 concluded last fall with social media personality Charli D'Amelio and dance partner Mark Ballas winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: