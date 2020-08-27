AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys is joining Dancing with the Stars

Dancing With the Stars type TV Show network ABC genre Reality

Another Backstreet Boy has been cast on Dancing with the Stars.

Good Morning America announced Thursday that AJ McLean will join the show in its 29th season. He joins Kaitlyn Bristowe, who already revealed that she will be in the ballroom when the hoofing resumes Sept. 14 on ABC.

McLean follows in the foot dance steps of fellow Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, who competed in season 21. He and his partner Sharna Burgess finished in second place.

"I've been dancing since I've been about 6 years old but this is going to be a little bit different," McLean told GMA. "There's definitely no foxtrot in the past 27 years."

DWTS will announce the full roster of celebrities next week. It already revealed the pros who will return for the 29th season, such as Sharna Burgess, Keo Motsepe, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Peta Murgatroyd.

Tyra Banks has replaced Tom Bergeron as host, while Erin Andrews won't be back as an emcee partner-in-crime. The competition reality show returns Sept. 14 to ABC.

