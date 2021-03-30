Dancing With the Stars will return for a milestone 30th season

Holy cha cha, Dancing With the Stars is about to hit a milestone.

ABC has picked up the competition show for an incredible 30th season. Tyra Banks will return as host, as will judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Under strict protocols, the show managed to pull off a 29th season last fall and ended up ranking No. 1 in its two-hour time slot among adults 18-49. Banks made her much-talked-about debut — which came with lots of big costume changes — and Hough returned as a judge. Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette franchise and Artem Chigvintsev were the winners. (It was the pro's first win on the show).

As the replacement for Tom Bergeron, Banks admitted last season that she had some new tricks to learn. She not only had to introduce each number but she had to keep the judges from wasting too much time with their critiques. Early in the season, her time-fillers were awkward. But hey, it ain't easy to get Tonioli to settle down and focus.

"Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing With the Stars ... and yeah, it wasn't perfect," she said in a TikTok video. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going."

Banks is an executive producer on DWTS, along with Andrew Llinares.

Celebrity contestants and the pros will be announced at a later date. You free, Dr. Anthony Fauci?

