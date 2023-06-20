Dan Stevens replaces ousted Justin Roiland on Hulu's Solar Opposites

Hulu cut ties with Roiland in the wake of domestic violence charges against him, which were later dismissed.

Dan Stevens is getting a little extra… terrestrial.

The British actor will voice the alien Korvo on seasons 4 and 5 of the Hulu animated series Solar Opposites, the streamer announced Tuesday. Stevens replaces the previous voice of Korvo, series co-creator Justin Roiland, whom Hulu cut ties with in the wake of domestic violence charges.

Stevens, whose previous screen credits include Downton Abbey and Beauty and the Beast, joins a voice cast that includes Sean Giambrone, Thomas Middleditch, and Mary Mack.

Dan Stevens is the new voice of Korvo on 'Solar Opposites'

Hulu offered a first look at Stevens as Korvo in a clip in which the grumpy alien takes a dart to the throat and requires the use of a voice-fixing ray, leading to his new speaking voice as an uptight Brit.

The clip nods to Stevens' new presence as Yumyulack (Giambrone) comments that Korvo's voice sounds "pretty much the same" to him and that "nobody's gonna notice."

Season 4 of Solar Opposites will premiere Aug. 14 with 11 episodes, followed by a Valentine's Day special next year.

The charges against Roiland were dismissed in March, which the Orange County District Attorney's Office said was "a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt." Roiland celebrated the dismissal on social media, writing, "I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come. I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process."

Roiland also pledged to focus "on both my creative projects and restoring my good name."