Dan Levy's family and Schitt's Creek cast cheer his SNL hosting debut
The Emmy winner's loved ones celebrated his first appearance on the storied show — including a surprise appearance from his dad.
During Dan Levy's first gig as the host of Saturday Night Live, there was one predictable — and hilarious — sound coming from the peanut gallery. It was his family and Schitt's Creek colleagues celebrating — sometimes mocking, always loving — his turn in one of the biggest pressure cookers of a gig in live TV.
Father and costar Eugene Levy had the best seat in the house — and a backstage cameo, enclosed in a giant Plexiglass box for safety — and sister and fellow actor Sarah Levy was also at Rockefeller Center.
On Saturday morning, Levy's mother, Deborah Divine, proudly and pointedly celebrated her son's moment of ultimate comeuppance on Twitter:
Below, a selection of our favorite high-fives from this close-knit crew:
