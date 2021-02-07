Dan Levy

Dan Levy's family and Schitt's Creek cast cheer his SNL hosting debut

The Emmy winner's loved ones celebrated his first appearance on the storied show — including a surprise appearance from his dad.

By Shana Naomi Krochmal
February 07, 2021 at 12:43 AM EST
Saturday Night Live

During Dan Levy's first gig as the host of Saturday Night Live, there was one predictable — and hilarious — sound coming from the peanut gallery. It was his family and Schitt's Creek colleagues celebrating — sometimes mocking, always loving — his turn in one of the biggest pressure cookers of a gig in live TV.

Father and costar Eugene Levy had the best seat in the house — and a backstage cameo, enclosed in a giant Plexiglass box for safety — and sister and fellow actor Sarah Levy was also at Rockefeller Center.

Credit: NBC

On Saturday morning, Levy's mother, Deborah Divine, proudly and pointedly celebrated her son's moment of ultimate comeuppance on Twitter:

Below, a selection of our favorite high-fives from this close-knit crew:

Dan Levy

