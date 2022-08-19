Levy will tutor Emma Mackey's Maeve on new episodes of the Netflix comedy.

Dan Levy joins Sex Education season 4 in first major TV role since Schitt's Creek ended

Dan Levy is moving from Schitt's Creek to the Ivy League in Sex Education season 4.

Netflix announced Levy's casting on Friday, confirming that he'll play Thomas Molloy, a famous author and an elite United States course tutor for Maeve (Emma Mackey) at her esteemed school.

The series marks the Canadian star's first major scripted TV role since Schitt's Creek — the beloved sitcom that won him four Emmys — ended in 2020.

Season 4 of Sex Education is currently filming in Wales, and is expected to continue production into 2023.

Sex Education Season 4 Dan Levy in 'Sex Education' season 4. | Credit: Thomas Wood/Netflix

Other new cast members joining Sex Education are Doctor Who's Thaddea Graham and Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), alongside newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

In addition to Mackey, returning players include Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, and Samantha Spiro. Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison, who portrayed the couple Lily and Ola, will not return for new episodes.

Sex Education Season 4 Dan Levy and Emma Mackey in 'Sex Education' season 4. | Credit: Thomas Wood/Netflix

Season 4 picks up after the closure of Moordale Secondary, with Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now facing a new frontier as they attend their first days at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

See new images from Sex Education season 4 above.

