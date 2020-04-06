Dan Levy explains how Schitt’s Creek scene impacted fan’s life in documentary sneak peek

Schitt's Creek type TV Show network Pop TV

It seems like a sketchy factoid Alexis Rose might claim on Schitt's Creek, but apparently wine is actually good for you.

In EW's exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Schitt's Creek documentary, which features the cast at the 2018 Toronto Pride Parade, the comedy's co-creator and star Dan Levy looks back on the unexpected ways the show has impacted its audience.

One fan, Levy recalls in the clip, told him that he once used a scene from the show to come out to his family. In an episode from Schitt's Creek's first season, David Rose (Levy) explains his sexuality to Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire) using a wine analogy. Asked if he prefers reds or whites, David, who's pansexual, jokes, "I like the wine and not the label."

Reflecting on the fan's anecdote, Levi says, "I thought that's a pretty amazing thing. That's something you don't think about when you are sitting down to write a television show."

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell airs directly after the series finale, and will explore the show's progression from quirky half-hour comedy to one of the most heartwarming stories on TV. Never-before-seen footage will take fans through "wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more," according to a press release. The cast, including Levy, his father and co-creator Eugene Levy (Johnny), Annie Murphy (Alexis), and Catherine O'Hara (Moira), will also make appearances.

In addition, we'll get to hear from Schitt's Creek celebrity super-fans like Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir, and more.

Amy Segal, who produced a web series for Schitt's Creek, directs Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, which was commissioned by CBC. She also executive produces with Dan and Eugene Levy.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell will air on Pop TV and CBC at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday. The series finale will be simulcast on Pop TV, Comedy Central, and Logo at the new time of 8 p.m. ET/PT.

