Dan Levy says he 'didn’t start' SNL dressing room note tradition, reveals its true origins

Fans loved hearing about Dan Levy's encouraging dressing room note to Regina King on Saturday Night Live, kicking off a sweet tradition among succeeding hosts.

But the Schitt's Creek star is setting the record straight on the origins of the custom and admitting he wasn't the first SNL emcee to leave behind a note for his successor.

"I feel the need to clarify this… I didn't start (the tradition)," he told Today. "I kind of continued it."

Levy said he was inspired by a lovely message from Woody Harrelson to Phoebe Waller-Bridge from the year before in the dressing room.

"So I asked if I could leave a note for Regina because the process is such a strange experience," he continued. "Strange, wonderful and intimidating experience that like, a little note from the person that had just done it felt like such a sweet vote of confidence."

In February, first-time SNL host King showed off Levy's note to her on her Instagram Story. "Regina! You got this! Much love, Dan," it read.

Regina King shares note from Dan Levy at 'SNL' Image zoom Regina King shares her note from previous 'SNL' host Dan Levy. | Credit: REGINA KING/INSTAGRAM

The actress and One Night in Miami director kept the gesture going, and the next week, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page revealed the kind words she left for him: "Regé-Jean, You got next and you are going to be amazing! I'm a big fan. Regina K."

Rege-Jean Page shares note from Regina King at 'SNL' Image zoom Regé-Jean Page shares a note from previous 'SNL' host Regina King. | Credit: REGE-JEAN-PAGE/INSTAGRAM

He then paid it forward again for his successor, Nick Jonas, who pulled double duty as host and musical guest for the Feb. 27 episode.

Jonas tweeted out a shot of Page's message, which read: "Just have the BEST time Nick! Rege."

After a break, the sketch series resumed last night with Maya Rudolph going live from Studio 8H. The SNL legend certainly didn't need any help busting out her tried-and-true Kamala Harris and Beyoncé impressions, but hopefully, the sweet note tradition keeps going.

