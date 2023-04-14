Can you tell me how to get, how to get to... Blouse Barn.

The Schitt's Creek star stopped by Sesame Street, and EW has an exclusive clip of his appearance alongside Oscar the Grouch. In the skit (above), Levy has an "ew"-off with the muppet.

The actor first presents Oscar with an ice cream cone and then a beautiful bouquet of flowers. In turn, the muppet presents Levy with a bowl of what appears to be green slime with sardines and what appear to be cucumber slices and a collection of dead roses.

Dan Levy on 'Schitt's Creek'; Oscar the Grouch Dan Levy on 'Schitt's Creek'; Oscar the Grouch | Credit: Steve Wilkie/PopTV; Michael Buckner/WireImage

Just when things can't get cuter, they do, with Levy busting out the ringer: Oscar's pet worm, Smiley. No one — not cold-hearted adult viewers nor trash can-dwelling fuzzy creatures — can "ew" the orange, talking invertebrate.

The elicitation of "ew"s is, of course, a reference to Levy's hit comedy Schitt's Creek, in which Levy's character, David, and his sister, Alexis (Annie Murphy) often used the exclamation.

Though Murphy argues that the exact phrasing of the popularized catchphrase "Ew, David!" isn't as prevalent on the show as social media would lead you to believe, it's still quoted enough to Levy that he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2021 "I think will haunt me for the rest of my life. 'Ew' is not necessarily something you want screamed at you in your most vulnerable time."

At least the actor embraces "Ew, David" here — for the sake of the children... and us.

Sesame Street streams on HBO Max, with new episodes Thursdays, and airs on PBS.

