The Emmy-winning actor, who played Bobby "Axe" Axelrod on the Showtime drama, left the show after season 5.

Damian Lewis set to return to Billions season 7 after previously leaving show

Bobby Axelrod is back, baby.

Showtime has announced that Emmy winner Damian Lewis will return as fan-favorite Bobby "Axe" Axelrod for the upcoming seventh season of Billions, after previously leaving the show at the end of season 5. Lewis will appear in six of the 12 episodes of the season.

Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in BILLIONS “No Direction Home”. Photo Credit: Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME Damian Lewis as Bobby "Axe" Axelrod in 'Billions.' | Credit: Laurence Cendrowicz/SHOWTIME

Koppelman told EW that "for a variety of reasons" Lewis had discussed leaving the show for some time, citing a desire to spend more time with his family and be largely located in England. (In April 2021, Lewis lost his wife, actress Helen McCrory, who died at the age of 52 from cancer.)

In a statement at the time of his departure, Lewis had thanked the network and series co-creators Koppelman and David Levien, writing, "A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for five seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I've worked with. I'll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love."

In season 7, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And, of course, Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.

Billions also stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey and Daniel Breaker. Additionally, Toney Goins, who plays Philip, has been upped to series regular in season 7.

Billions is created and executive produced by Koppelman and Levien. Beth Schacter also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Currently in production in New York City, Billions will return later this year.

