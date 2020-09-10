Doctor Who villains the Daleks getting their own animated show

Doctor Who villains the Daleks are famous for exterminating things but will they lay waste to the competition over on YouTube? It has been announced that the metal monstrosities are starring in their own animated show, Daleks!, which will launch in November on the Doctor Who YouTube channel.

On the show, the Daleks' plundering of the Archive of Islos unearths something ancient and deadly. Soon their homeworld of Skaro is under attack and the Dalek Emperor is on the run. Can the Daleks defeat their adversaries and regain their planet, even with help from an old enemy?

Daleks! will consist of five ten-minute episodes. The show stars Nicholas Briggs — who voices the Daleks on Doctor Who — Joe Sugg, Anjli Mohindra, and Ayesha Antoine. Daleks! is part of the multi-platform Time Lord Victorious story.

“This latest, fantastic, thrill-packed venture into the world of animation, with the Daleks as the stars of the show, is something so many of us have been craving for years." said Briggs in a statement. "And for me it’s been a marvelous challenge, as usual playing every single Dalek in action, but with the added excitement of portraying some beautifully written, leading Dalek characters. It’s been a blast, and I can’t wait to see the finished production.”

Watch a teaser trailer for Daleks! above.

