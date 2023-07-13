Gold Rush star 'Dakota' Fred Hurt dies at 80

The veteran prospector appeared on the original Gold Rush series and several spin-offs, including Gold Rush: White Water with his son, Dustin.

"Dakota" Fred Hurt, the veteran prospector who became a fan favorite on Discovery's reality TV series Gold Rush and went on to appear on several spin-offs, died Tuesday at 80.

His family announced the news in a statement posted to Hurt's Facebook page. "He fought courageously in his battle against cancer," the family said, adding that he "touched many lives and was loved and supported by many."

Hurt's death came four months after he disclosed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. "I've lived a full 80 years of an interesting life," he said at the time. "If I emerge from this dark diagnosis, I'll have another adventure to share with you folks."

A self-taught gold miner, Hurt earned the nickname "Dakota Fred" because of his North Dakota roots. He was known for the energy he brought to Gold Rush and his tendency to speak his mind. After 10 years in Alaska, Hurt mined more than $750,000 in gold from Porcupine Creek.

He began his TV career on Gold Rush and went on to appear on Gold Rush: South America, Gold Rush: The Legend of Porcupine Creek, and most notably Gold Rush: White Water, which premiered in 2018 and followed Hurt and his son, Dustin. Along with a larger crew, the father-son duo — nicknamed "The Dakota Boys" — searched for gold deep in the Alaskan wilderness while braving the elements.

The Gold Rush team paid homage to Hurt in an Instagram post Wednesday, sharing a photo of him smiling and writing, "The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt's passing. His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family, friends, and all who loved him."

Hurt's family said on Facebook that fans inclined to make donations could "please consider donating to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Fred's honor. Having worked in skilled labor for the majority of his career, Fred was passionate about teaching others these valuable skills."