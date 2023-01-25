"Regret Me" is included on the fictional band's upcoming full-length album, Aurora, which drops when the series premieres.

Rock out with the new Daisy Jones and the Six teaser — and their first single

Move over Rumours, Aurora is here.

On Wednesday, Prime Video dropped the first teaser trailer for Daisy Jones and the Six, the adaptation of the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel about the meteoric rise (and fall) of the titular, fictional 1970s rock band.

But in a move befitting a rock star, they also surprised the world with the first single from the show, "Regret Me," and revealed that a full-length album, Aurora, will drop March 3 alongside the series premiere on the streaming platform.

Daisy Jones and the Six 'Daisy Jones and the Six' | Credit: Warner Music

The series stars Riley Keough as free-spirited lead singer Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as singer-songwriter Billy Dunne, who is both drawn to and repelled by his creative partnership with Daisy. Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Sebastian Chaco round out the Six.

From Hello Sunshine and Reese Witherspoon, who optioned the work of Reid before Daisy Jones even hit shelves, the show is one of the most anticipated of the year, bringing to life the epic backstage story of a fictional rock band cut from the same cloth as real-life '70s groups like Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles.

But to capture the spirit of rock and the magic of the Six, you've got to have music — and the show promises to deliver solid tunes in spades. Songwriter and producer Blake Mills led the process of creating Aurora and crafting music from the show alongside Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, and Jackson Browne. Instrumentalists on the album include musicians from acts like the Who, Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam, Elton John, David Bowie, Jeff Beck, and more.

"In the early 1970s, a group of kids with stars in their eyes and talent to spare formed a band called Daisy Jones and the Six," says co-writer and executive producer Scott Neustadter. "They would go on to become one of music's biggest success stories despite — or perhaps because of — their own interpersonal demons. Theirs was a love story: the love of a particular sound, the love of family, the love of your life, and the love you can't have but also maybe can't live without… Aurora represents the pinnacle of a short-lived recording career. It also serves as proof — for both the fictional band and the real one who dreamed this up together — that pouring your heart and soul into something you believe in can have a profound effect on the rest of your life."

Daisy Jones and the Six Daisy Jones and the Six's 'Aurora' | Credit: Warner Music

See the full track listing for Aurora below.

Aurora Let Me Down Easy Kill You to Try Two Against Three Look at Us Now (Honeycomb) Regret Me You Were Gone More Fun to Miss Please The River No Words

Based on the songs first conceived in the novel and framed as an oral history, Aurora is an unprecedented project for a book-to-screen adaptation and musical storytelling on television.

Thunder may only happen when it's raining, but we're already shook by the idea that we'll actually get to hear Aurora. In the meantime, we can drop the metaphorical needle, don our best caftans, and play "Regret Me" on repeat.

Listen to "Regret Me" below and watch the new teaser above.

Daisy Jones and the Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video. Aurora is out March 3.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.