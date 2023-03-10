Daisy Jones & the Six star Josh Whitehouse used Scar from The Lion King to inspire Eddie

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episodes 4-6 of Daisy Jones & the Six.

Eddie is surrounded by idiots.

Or at least that's probably what he'd say about his time with Daisy Jones and the Six, particularly after Billy (Sam Claflin) returns from rehab.

On the page, Eddie (Josh Whitehouse) loves to complain, but in the new Prime Video series, he's given more of a character arc. He begins as an eager participant of the band and grows increasingly jealous and frustrated as he is continually sidelined. Then there's Camila (Camila Morrone), a girl he's loved since Sunday school who loves Billy instead, even if he's unfaithful.

In Friday's new episodes, Eddie finally got one up on Billy, connecting with a lonely, hurting Camila while she was out on the town and... enjoying her company in an as-yet undisclosed manner.

"The Eddie stuff was really interesting," showrunner Scott Neustadter tells EW. "Somebody who lives in the shadow of this other person, who is more talented and is more charismatic and is better looking and has all these things. What that would do to you to have to be a sidekick in a band for a really long time.... think about real bands and how sometimes a lot of friction comes from the fact that one person's getting all the attention. And then if you could turn up the dial on it, he would be so much better to Camila if given the chance, because he worships her. The imbalance in the relationships all over the place are the stuff I love to write about in general."

For Whitehouse, that gave him a lot to sink his teeth into — and he took inspiration in a memorable carnivore: Scar from The Lion King.

"I wanted to make him deeper than he was on the page," Whitehouse tells EW. "There's a lot left out for Eddie in the book. But that gave me a playground of things to figure out for myself and really focus on why he might feel like that. Maybe he started out really loving Billy and admiring him, but it's only by being pushed aside and let down by him that he becomes so bitter, in a way."

"As a character reference, I started thinking of Scar from The Lion King as he tries to take over the kingdom," he continues. "He is trying to rope in all of the cronies around him to take it away from the king. Eddie is a little bit manipulative in that sense. The glittering smile — Come with me."

The connection between Whitehouse's Eddie and Scar became such a thing on set that his make-up artist even taped a printout of the villainous lion to Whitehouse's make-up bag. "I was getting my make-up done, and I was telling her about my idea that he could be like Scar and the next day she had Scar on my make-up bag," he says with a laugh.

Thankfully, we can rest easy knowing that Eddie never pushes Billy into a stampede of wildebeest. Daisy Jones & the Six is now streaming on Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Friday through March 24.

