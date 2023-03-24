Riley Keough breaks down the Daisy Jones & the Six finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers about the final two episodes of Daisy Jones & the Six.

Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) might think Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) is more fun to miss — but we wouldn't agree.

Her story, and Billy's, came to its conclusion on Friday with the final episode of Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six. Alongside an unraveling Billy and a band fraught with their own tensions, Daisy played her final show with the Six at Soldier Field. Billy gave into his demons and tempted Daisy's by kissing her and offering her what she thought she'd been longing for — a chance to be together for real.

But Daisy sent Billy back to Camila, instead getting the help she needed, getting sober, and going on to live a full life as a solo artist and mother. Though, of course, part of her still thinks of Billy, and when she learns that the now-late Camila gave her blessing for Billy to reach out to her, she welcomes him to her front door, an unreadable smile on her face.

We called up Keough, the Nicks to Clafin's Buckingham, to get her take on how Daisy's story concludes, why Daisy let Billy go, and what she thinks happens after that door opens.

Daisy Jones and the Six Riley Keough as Daisy Jones | Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What does it mean to Daisy in episode 9 when Billy extends that offer to take her to rehab if she ever wants him to?

It's a moment they have where they both have been through similar experiences, and she feels comfortable sharing that with him because he's had a similar past. It's just a nice moment between them where she feels comfortable opening up to him about these things, whereas she hasn't really to anybody else.

She tells Billy they should be together. But there is also the Camila factor, and they've always had a good relationship. How much does that weigh on her, or is it even a consideration for her?

I'm sure it's a consideration for her. It's complicated. In her mind, if he's the love of her life and she believes maybe she's the love of his life, when there's so much that's been unsaid, you can come up with your own narrative, especially in that kind of relationship where they haven't said a lot to each other. There hasn't been extensive conversations about each other's feelings. I think that statement just comes out of her mouth. It just happens. And she's like, "Oh, I don't know if I should have said that." I don't think there's a lot of thought behind some of the things she says. She's a bit impulsive. I don't know if Daisy's always thinking about the big picture. She is childlike in that way and it's all, "In this moment, what do I want?" There's that comment she makes of, "Camila could see things for me I couldn't see for myself." That shows that Daisy's very right here, right now. In that moment, Billy's the love of her life. So in her mind she's like, "Am I gonna never try to be with the love of my life? Or even tell him I wanna be with him?"

In terms of this final concert, which we see in pieces throughout the finale, usually Billy really keeps to himself on stage, but here, he is all over Daisy. What was it like filming that? I imagine it must have been different from the rest of the music scenes that you shot.

There's added components. He is drinking alcohol again, and things are unraveling and getting confusing for everybody and there's substances involved that could be making him act in ways he wants to or doesn't want to. That's also open for interpretation for the audience.

Daisy Jones & The Six The cast of 'Daisy Jones & the Six' | Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

For you, Riley, was that fun to do with Sam in that moment?

Oh my God. All of the stadium shows were so much fun. We shot all of them on night shoots. To be honest, it was really hard. We were shooting full performance mode from 7:00 p.m. to like 8:00 a.m. I was taking B12 and I was trying to keep my energy up, and it was really physically exhausting for us. But there [were] also these moments when it's four in the morning and you're shooting these scenes, you start to get a little loopy. We'd all get giggly. Because we were shooting these scenes in the middle of the night, it brought this wildness to us that was fun.

You have the scene backstage where Billy kisses Daisy and she realizes he's been drinking again. You play that where I really can't tell if she's happy or sad to discover that he is. Did you want that to be as ambiguous as possible?

That's just in my nature. Daisy didn't know how she felt about it, probably. There's a part of her that's like, "Oh, that's fun because I like drinking too." But also a part of it that's like, "This isn't who he is." She does love him and wants the best for him.

Then he tells her, "Let's be broken together." She obviously thinks about it, but what do you think would've happened to both of them if she had decided to go for it?

There's certain people at certain times in your life that you really love, but in that moment it would've been a disaster. That's what would've happened to them.

Why do you think during "Look at us Now," she gives him that nudge to go and gives him that permission to go after Camila?

She knows him and she can recognize that that's what he needs in that moment. And she recognizes that she doesn't want to be the version of them that's broken. She doesn't want to be in this broken relationship with two addicts who are self-destructing. That's not what she wants for herself either. It's actually a moment of empowerment for her.

Daisy Jones & The Six Sam Claflin and Riley Keough as Billy Dunne and Daisy Jones | Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Then we learn through the documentary all of these things she filled her life with, whether it's her music or her kids. What do you think this older Daisy is proudest of?

My instinct would be having kids. There's a big part of her that didn't feel like she could do that. She had such a fractured relationship with her own mom. That affected the way she thought she would be as a parent. I would assume having a daughter for her would've been a really healing experience.

This final moment is Billy and Daisy honoring Camila's wishes and reconnecting. What do you think or what do you hope the future holds for them as these more whole adults? Do you think they'll make it?

Oh God. Well, I don't know. That's really something I'd like to leave open — what happens to them after the door opens. That can be anything. That's the fun part of that moment. It ends in this moment where you can literally come up with any story you want as the viewer.

Do you hope that she'll at least make more music with Billy? Camila says they owe her a song.

I'm sure there's at least a song in there.

Would you want to play a live show or tour as Daisy?

Yeah. We worked really hard at it, and it would be a missed opportunity for us not to play at least one show. But that's kind of not up to us.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

.