Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris reimagine Daisy Jones & the Six track 'Look at Us Now'

On Friday, Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris dropped their reimagining of fictional band Daisy Jones & the Six's hit single, "Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)." The track is now exclusively available via Amazon Music.

Mumford co-wrote the song with Blake Mills, who produced the entire Aurora album for the Hello Sunshine series. In addition to Mumford, Mills wrote with a starry group of collaborators that includes Phoebe Bridgers and Jackson Browne.

"We are working on 'Look at Us Now,' which Blake and I wrote together with a bit of help for Daisy Jones and the Six," Mumford said in a behind-the-scenes video released with the song. "Now, I sing on it and we're going to record a different version. We stripped the song back, right back down to acoustic guitar and vocals, which is how it is written. Now, we're building it back up from there to a version that we like."

Mumford is joined by country superstar Maren Morris, who had nothing but praise for the series and its music. "Shows depicting the reality of what it takes to become a band or what it's really like touring can so often get it wrong," she said in a statement. "One of the components of Daisy Jones is that they chose to ground this fictional universe with real songwriting. The music in the show that Blake Mills created and the incredible performances by the actors gives this world a heartbreaking authenticity. I'm so honored to have gotten to sing on 'Look at Us Now' with Marcus."

The Aurora album in its entirety has seen a massive response since it debuted alongside the premiere of the series on Prime Video on March 3. Daisy Jones & the Six became the first act from a scripted series or film to debut at number one on Billboard's Emerging Artists charts.

Aurora also debuted at number one on Billboard's Soundtracks chart, number four on the Billboard Vinyl Albums & Americana/Folk Albums charts, number nine on Top Current Albums, and number 10 on Top Albums.

The song was created in a similar fashion to how we see it come to life on the show, albeit with much less drama. "Look at Us Now" marks the first collaboration between Billy (Sam Claflin) and Daisy (Riley Keough) on the show, and their different approaches to the songwriting clash in the studio. Morris and Mumford recorded together in the studio, but far more amicably.

"I love being in the room and singing with someone live," Morris said. "I think you get those magical moments when two singers are in the studio together, facing each other, singing at one another. Every take felt like a new beginning of something."

Daisy Jones & the Six is now streaming on Prime Video.

