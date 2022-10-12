Mother of Dahmer victim condemns Netflix series: 'It didn't happen like that'

“I don’t see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there."

The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims is slamming the Netflix series for its portrayal of her and her son.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of aspiring model Tony Hughes, told The Guardian that she hasn't watched the entirety of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, but noted that "it didn't happen like that."

"I don't see how they can do that," she told the outlet. "I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there."

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Hughes, who was deaf, was 31-years-old when he was killed by Dahmer in 1991. He is among the 17 men and boys who were violently murdered by the Milwaukee serial killer from 1978 to 1991.

His life is explored in the sixth episode of the series, titled "Silenced," in which Hughes (Rodney Burford) forms a relationship with Dahmer (Evan Peters) after meeting him at a bar. His mother, played by Karen Malina White, is also featured in the episode, including a scene where they share a conversation at the dinner table together.

Hughes' mother isn't the only victim family member who has lambasted the controversial show since its release on Sept. 21. Rita Isbell, who is the sister of victim Errol Lindsey, similarly shared in an essay for Insider that she was "never contacted about the show" prior to its release, despite it including a reenactment of her emotional 1992 victim statement against Dahmer in one episode.

Lindsey's cousin, Eric Perry, said that his family was "pissed" about the show and questioned why another adaptation was needed. "It's retraumatizing over and over again, and for what?" he tweeted. "How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?"

Perry added, "Like recreating my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court in the face of the man who tortured and murdered her brother is WILD."

