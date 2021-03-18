Jamie Foxx returns to his In Living Color roots in Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! trailer

Long before Jamie Foxx was an Oscar winner, he was a young scene-stealing comedian on the trailblazing '90s sketch series In Living Color. And now the movie star is returning to his roots in the first trailer for his new Netflix series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

Inspired by his relationship with daughter (and Dad producer) Corinne Foxx, the new aptly titled sitcom stars Jamie as Brian, the owner of a cosmetic company and single father to Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Akin to his In Living Color days, the elder Foxx is also playing a slew of other characters, which makes it fitting that he chose now to reunite with his former costar David Alan Grier, who plays Pops, a character loosely based on Jamie's stepfather.

"It really was surreal," Grier previously told EW of being back on camera with Foxx almost 30 years later — and only one block from where they filmed In Living Color. "Jamie told me he wanted someone there that he knew he could pass the baton to. My main concern was, 'Is Jamie really going to be in the show?' I didn't want to do a show where your famous friend is like, 'Yeah, man, I'm going to be in it,' but it's like the Brad Pitt Comedy Hour and he introduces the first act and then comes back at the end of the season. But Jamie was there every minute, every day, encouraging me to do more and run with it."

Corinne was only three months old when In Living Color ended in 1994 — let that sink in for a second — so she had never seen "the magic" between her real dad and onscreen granddad. "When David came to set, I saw them immediately light up and comedically understand each other," she recalled to EW. "I was like, 'Oh, this is the money. This is why my dad was so adamant to have David be a part of it.'"

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! premieres April 14 on Netflix.