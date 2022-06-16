D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! explores the ongoing search for an elusive man and the legacy of his brazen crime.

It sounds like something out of a Mission: Impossible movie: On Nov. 24, 1971, a man identifying himself as "Dan Cooper" boarded a flight from Portland, Ore., to Seattle, Wash. Wearing a suit and carrying an attaché case, he waited until the plane was in the air to pass a note to the flight attendant — a ransom note demanding $200,000 and claiming that he had a bomb. Once his demands were met hours later, the man strapped on a parachute, opened the rear aircraft door, and disappeared into the night, never to be found.

More than half a century later, the mystery of D.B. Cooper — who he is and where he went after jumping out of that 727 — continues to fascinate law enforcement and amateur sleuths alike. Some Mad Men fans even speculated that the character of Don Draper was in fact supposed to be D.B. Cooper, though the show's creator, Matthew Weiner, ultimately debunked that theory.

netflix doc D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? Netflix's 'D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?' | Credit: netflix

The new Netflix docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! explores the ongoing search for the elusive hijacker and the legacy of his brazen crime. Produced by Fulwell 73, the company co-owned by James Corden, and directed by Marina Zenovich (The Way Down), the four-part Netflix series features interviews with longtime investigators into the Cooper mystery, including one citizen detective who claims to have found the hijacker after a 10-year search.

All four episodes of D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! will drop on Netflix on Wednesday, July 13. Watch the full trailer above.

