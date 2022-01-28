The star of the Sex and the City revival says her TV husband "is pretty miserable too, and [he's] just not admitting it."

Cynthia Nixon defends Miranda's treatment of Steve on And Just Like That

But during a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Nixon stood up for her character. "That's the thing about breakups," she said. "Oftentimes there is one person that is making the breakup happen and the other person who is reluctant."

Over the past few episodes, Miranda has filled the former role, admitting that she is unhappy with her stagnant life and would like to leave her marriage to pursue a relationship with queer comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). Meanwhile Steve has been the reluctant one, content with keeping the rest of his life as is.

Nixon went on to tell WWHL host Andy Cohen, "I have to say, that person who is reluctant is pretty miserable too, and they're just not admitting it," suggesting that Eigenberg's lovelorn bar owner will come around to accepting the breakup too.

In a segment cleverly titled "Spill the AJLTea," Nixon also revealed whether she thinks Diaz's comedy is funny ("I and Miranda think it is") and how she feels about Miranda's alcoholism subplot ("I love it… I think a lot of us were drinking more than we should've during the pandemic").

Watch the video above for more from Nixon. The season finale of And Just Like That drops next Thursday on HBO Max.

