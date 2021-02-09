Watch Cynthia Erivo become the Queen of Soul in new Genius: Aretha trailer

"There will never be another one like me," Cynthia Erivo's Aretha Franklin declares in the final moments of the new trailer for Genius: Aretha. You can say that again. Though the United States produced many accomplished singers and musicians in the 20th century, everyone knows that there was no exaggeration or lying involved when Franklin was declared the Queen of Soul. The power of her voice and her music remains undiminished even after her death.

Though there will never be another Aretha Franklin, multiple actresses are trying to recapture her magic. Jennifer Hudson is starring as Franklin in the film Respect, while Erivo takes charge of the miniseries version. Now that Respect has been delayed until August, Genius: Aretha will be the first one out of the gate. After its initial spring 2020 premiere date was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Genius: Aretha was able to finish production late last year and will now be premiering on National Geographic next month.

Image zoom Credit: National Geographic

Genius: Aretha, which also stars Courtney B. Vance as the singer's preacher father Rev. C.L. Franklin, will premiere double-stacked episodes over four consecutive nights, beginning on Sunday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes will initially air on the National Geographic Channel, and then become available to stream on Hulu the next day. Watch the trailer above.

